Mahadev betting app case: ED action continues as searches conducted at production house in Mumbai

Mahadev betting app case: In the latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at a production house in Mumbai in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Mahadev betting app case. ED suspected finance from Dubai was routed through this production company. The searches were conducted at five premises in connection with an online betting case.

According to reports, one of the film production houses had allegedly received illicit money from Dubai. According to sources, around 14-15 celebrities and actors are under the ED's scanner in the case and they will also be summoned soon.

These actors were summoned by ED

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on Friday at its regional office in Raipur. However, the actor sought two weeks time from the ED to appear. Comedian Kapil Sharma, and actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan were also summoned by the federal probe agency for questioning on different dates.

According to sources, the agency will record their statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and try to understand the mode and flow of payment allegedly done to them by the app promoters. These actors may not be accused in the case, it is understood.

The company was being operated from Dubai

The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal was being operated from Dubai. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, the agency has alleged.

