  4. Madrasa student held from UP's Deoband over social media post threatening 'Pulwama-like' terror attack soon

The accused, who has been held for threatening a second Pulwama-like incident, was pursuing some religious education in a Deoband Madrasa. Security has been put on high alert.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2023 14:06 IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter
Image Source : PTI Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter with terrorists. (File photo)

A Madrasa student in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband has been detained over a social media post threatening another 'Pulwama-like terror attack'. Though the student has been detained and being interrogated, security forces have also been asked to remain on high alert.

The matter came to light after an X user, formerly Twitter, tagged UP Police and alerted them about a 'Pulwama-like terror' threat.

The accused who has been held and identified as Mohammad Talha Mazar wrote on his social media post, "Inshallah, soon a second Pulwama will happen". The Saharanpur police came into action and arrested the accused from Deoband.

Madrasa student Mohammad Talha Mazhar, who was caught by the team of Khankah police station in Deoband, is said to be a resident of Jamshedpur Seraikela in Jharkhand. He was pursuing some religious education in Deoband.

Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada said that the accused is being interrogated and action will be taken accordingly.

