Madhya Pradesh: 10 Killed, 20 Injured after pick-up van overturns in Shivpuri

As many as ten people, including three women, were killed and 20 injured on Friday when their pick-up van overturned near Pohri in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradeshon Friday. The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the group was returning to their village Dodi from Unawad in Sheopur district after attending a religious program.

"Six persons died on the spot," Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel told PTI, adding that the injured were rushed to Pohri and Shivpuri district hospitals.

