Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE districts, state likely to face third wet spell in August

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE districts, state likely to face a third wet spell in August

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert of likely 'heavy rainfall' in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, this is expected to be the third wet spell in the state for August.

The alert has been issued for isolated places in Vidisha, Sagar, Betul, Chhindwara, and Balaghat districts. while the IMD also said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning was likely in some places in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Sagar, and Chambal divisions.

The forecast is valid till Monday morning, an official said.

"A monsoon trough passing through Gwalior and Sidhi districts in the state is causing rain. Monsoon activity is expected to continue over the next week. With this, MP is in for a third wet spell in August," said IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist PK Saha.

As per IMD data, Ambah in Morena district recorded the highest rainfall of 33 millimeters in west MP, while Bichhai in Mandla district received the highest rainfall of 39.4 mm in east MP in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday.

Latest India News