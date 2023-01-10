'Aree yahin reh jao na...'- MP CM Chouhan's emotional speech at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MP CM addresses the valedictory session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: While addressing the valedictory session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention underway in Indore's city, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Tuesday made an emotional appeal saying the heart feels heavy on your departure.

"Indore prepared to host the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention as one prepares for a daughter's wedding. Now at the time of your departure, the heart feels heavy...aree yahin reh jao na," said Chouhan at Indore event.

President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. She is also scheduled to meet Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in the afternoon.

"Our diaspora brothers and sisters will always have a special place in our hearts, not only as extended family members but as responsible stakeholders in India's development," said President Murmu at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the PBD programmes.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. The PM described Pravasi Bharatiyas as the "brand ambassadors" of India on foreign soil and said they have a significant place in the journey of the country as it enters the 'Amrit kaal' of the next 25 years.

PM Modi praises Indore delicacies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lavished praise on Indore's varied delicacies and food culture in a poetic style while addressing the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).

Modi said Indore is not only the cleanliness capital of the country but it is also the capital of "swaad" (taste).

"Indore has established a distinct identity in the country in the field of cleanliness. But in terms of food and drink, 'Apan ka Indore' is amazing not only in the country but also in the whole world.

Indori namkeen tastes 'ghazab' (amazing)....there is 'junoon' (passion) for pohe among the people of the city,'' PM Modi said.

Describing some delicacies in a poetic style, the prime minister said, "Sabudana ki khichdi, kachori, samosa, shikanji....Whoever saw these mouth watering delicacies cannot stop,” he said.

