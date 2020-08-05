Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
Lord Ram unique in our culture, civilization: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the focus should be on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by Lord Ram, who holds a unique place in our culture and civilization.

IANS IANS
Jaipur Updated on: August 05, 2020 13:53 IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was performing the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan rituals in Ayodhya, Gehlot in his tweet said, "Lord Ram holds a unique place in our culture & civilization. His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion and brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by #LordRam."

"May Lord Ram's temple become a symbol of unity and brotherhood in our country," he said, adding #RamMandir as a hashtag.

 

