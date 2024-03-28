Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: RJD, Congress likely to announce seat-sharing formula in Bihar today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the country gears up for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, political campaigns have begun to attract voters and garner support. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will determine representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. The ruling NDA, led by the BJP, has fielded Navneet Rana, who contested as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra's Amravati seat, for the Lok Sabha polls. Rana joined the saffron party late on Wednesday night in the presence of the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. On the other hand, the Opposition Congress released the eighth list of 14 candidates for the upcoming elections. The 'Grand Old Party' announced the names of its candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra is experiencing visible tension following the release of the Shiv Sena's (UBT list of candidates for the upcoming elections.