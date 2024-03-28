Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: RJD, Congress likely to announce seat-sharing formula in Bihar today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The polling will be conducted in seven phases, starting April 19 and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2024 7:09 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the country gears up for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, political campaigns have begun to attract voters and garner support. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will determine representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. The ruling NDA, led by the BJP, has fielded Navneet Rana, who contested as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra's Amravati seat, for the Lok Sabha polls. Rana joined the saffron party late on Wednesday night in the presence of the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. On the other hand, the Opposition Congress released the eighth list of 14 candidates for the upcoming elections. The 'Grand Old Party' announced the names of its candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra is experiencing visible tension following the release of the Shiv Sena's (UBT list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 28, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: Election Commission's surveillance team seized cash worth Rs 1.76 crore in Goregaon, Gondia

    Maharashtra: Election Commission's surveillance team seized cash worth Rs 1. 76 crore in Goregaon, Gondia on Wednesday, said District Information Office, Gondia.

  • Mar 28, 2024 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    RJD, Congress likely to announce seat-sharing formula today

    RJD and Congress have come to a consensus on allocating nine seats in Bihar for the upcoming elections, said sources. Furthermore, they have also resolved the issue regarding the Purnia seat, although the official announcement will be made today. However, the Chatra seat in Jharkhand remains the only point of contention between the two parties, with no decision reached yet. Nonetheless, decisions have been finalized for all other seats. 

    (Input: Vijay Laxmi)

  • Mar 28, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CR Kesavan appointed as national spokesperson for BJP

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, BJP national president JP Nadda appointed CR Kesavan as the party's national spokesperson on Wednesday. Kesavan, who is the great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, recently switched from the Congress party to BJP. 

  • Mar 28, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP appoints in-charges, co-incharges for states and UTs

    On Wednesday, the BJP announced the appointment of its Lok Sabha poll in-charges and co-incharges for various states and union territories, including several leaders who were not nominated as candidates for the elections. Nitin Nabin, a Bihar MLA, has been designated as the in-charge for Chhattisgarh, while Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma will oversee affairs in Maharashtra, as per a party statement. In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, along with Ramesh Bidhuri and Sanjay Bhatia, both MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, have been named as co-incharges. Bidhuri and Bhatia were not renominated by the party for the upcoming polls.

  • Mar 28, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Amravati MP Navneet Rana joins BJP

    Navneet Rana, an incumbent MP from Amravati, joined the BJP in Nagpur late on Wednesday night in the presence of the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. She joined the BJP at the Bawankule's residence in Nagpur along with her supporters and in the presence of senior party leaders from Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha and other places. Her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, was also present when she joined the BJP.  BJP announced her name as the party's candidate for the Amravati seat. (PTI)

