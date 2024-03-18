Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission to facilitate voting for elderly and disabled voters in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced plans to facilitate voting for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals by conducting door-to-door services during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha elections have been scheduled across seven phases, commencing from April 19 and concluding on June 1. Approximately 97 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise during this period. Notably, more than 21 crore young voters are anticipated to participate in the electoral process.

Significance of senior and disabled voters

Moreover, over 88.4 lakh differently-abled voters are poised to contribute significantly to strengthening democracy. Additionally, there are over 82 lakh individuals above the age of 85 who will participate in the electoral process. Furthermore, more than 2.18 lakh centenarians are also eligible to vote in the upcoming elections. Moreover, over 48,000 transgender individuals are expected to exercise their voting rights.

Senior and disabled voters in Delhi

In Delhi, the final electoral roll published in January revealed that there are 2,63,771 voters aged 80 and above, along with 71,794 differently-abled voters across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies. The EC has granted these voters the option to cast their votes through postal ballots from their homes.

Historical context and recent developments

This initiative marks the first time eligible voters will have the option to vote through postal ballots in Lok Sabha elections. Following a recommendation by the Election Commission in October 2019, amendments were made to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to enable voters aged 80 and above and differently-abled individuals to vote through postal ballots in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Approximately 3,000 individuals utilized postal ballots during the Delhi Assembly elections.

Recent regulatory changes

In June 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules were amended once again to broaden the eligibility criteria for postal ballots from "80 years and above" to "85 years and above." With this change in the age bracket, officials are set to release the actual number of eligible voters for this facility in Delhi soon.

Also read | Mandla Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Faggan Singh Kulaste to take on Congress' Omkar Singh Markam