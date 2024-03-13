Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. India
  Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP likely to release 2nd list of around 100 candidates today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP likely to release 2nd list of around 100 candidates today

As the official tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha session led by the NDA is slated to conclude in June 2024, political parties across the country have initiated their election campaigns. The upcoming elections will see a face-off between ruling alliance NDA and the recently established I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Updated on: March 13, 2024 7:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April and May.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the country gears up for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, political parties have initiated their campaigning efforts, engaging with citizens ahead of the polls set to take place possibly in April and May. The dates for the upcoming general elections are likely to be announced this week. The Election Commission has also asked its observers to ensure polls are free of coercion and intimidation and pushed for judicious use of central and state forces keeping in mind that their deployment should not favour any particular party. Meanwhile, Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to prove its majority in the Assembly today. Saini took oath as Chief Minister on Tuesday (March 12) hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

  • Mar 13, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Narendra Modi is going to be PM again, is highly popular: US Congressman

    Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a popular leader, a US congressman has exuded confidence that he would be re-elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Prime Minister Modi is incredibly popular. I was just over there. I actually had lunch with Prime Minister Modi and several other congressmen, and to see his popularity across party lines really. Somebody who I think is around 70 per cent popular. He is going to be prime minister again,” Congressman Rich McCormick, a Republican from Georgia, told news agency PTI. 

  • Mar 13, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha polls: BJP likely to release its 2nd list of candidates today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its second list of candidates today for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the second list is likely to have 100 names. Earlier on March 2, the saffron party had released its first list of 195 candidates. Of 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from Centre and States while two are former Chief Ministers who are in the list.

