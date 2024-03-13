Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP likely to release 2nd list of around 100 candidates today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April and May.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the country gears up for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, political parties have initiated their campaigning efforts, engaging with citizens ahead of the polls set to take place possibly in April and May. The dates for the upcoming general elections are likely to be announced this week. The Election Commission has also asked its observers to ensure polls are free of coercion and intimidation and pushed for judicious use of central and state forces keeping in mind that their deployment should not favour any particular party. Meanwhile, Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to prove its majority in the Assembly today. Saini took oath as Chief Minister on Tuesday (March 12) hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.