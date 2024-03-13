Lok Sabha elections: Chirag Paswan finalises seat sharing with BJP, says, 'announcement soon'

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP chief JP Nadda and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan met BJP chief JP Nadda in New Delhi. After the meeting, he published a post on X in which he said the seat-sharing deal has been finalised and the figure will be announced soon.

"As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP National President Hon Shri @jpnadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course," Paswan posted on X.

On meeting Nadda, Paswan said "I want to thank PM Modi for always protecting me in the alliance. He has always treated Ram Vilas Paswan as his friend. Today, again we have strengthened our old alliance-NDA. Today, after the seat sharing has been done for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, I want to thank BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the coming few days, LJP will fight the elections with the intention that all the 40 seats in Bihar should be won by the NDA alliance and achieve the target of 400 seats in the country."

Every party wants him to be on its side: Paswan

Earlier on Sunday, to strengthen his position in seat-sharing negotiation, Paswan made a cryptic statement saying every party wants him to be on its side.

Paswan, an NDA ally, has been getting feelers from the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, the opposition coalition in Bihar.

Addressing a rally in the Sahebganj assembly segment, Chirag dropped ample hints that he was weighing his options and could tilt towards the side with a better bargain.

"I can see the posse of media persons here who are anxious to know whom Chirag Paswan is aligned with. I wish to tell them that Chirag Paswan is aligned only with the people of Bihar,” said the young leader, who has often sworn by his loyalty towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to Lord Ram and himself to Lord Hanuman.

"Every party, every coalition wants Chirag Paswan to be on its side," he said, adding that this was because people were enamored with his "Bihar first Bihari first" vision that seeks to pull the state out of chronic backwardness.

In his speech, he made yet another attempt to project himself as true heir to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, calling himself "sher ka beta".

He refrained from mentioning by name bete noires in the NDA, Nitish Kumar , the Bihar chief minister who heads the JD(U), and Union minister, uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who split the late leader’s party.

Predictably, the nephew's offensive has not got down well with Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) headed by Paras, who is the sitting MP from Hajipur, and has made it clear that he will seek re-election from the seat.

RLJP spokesman Shravan Agrawal said, "There is no question of our giving up Hajipur or any of the other four seats our party holds. We are sure our claim will be honoured by the BJP as we are the NDA's natural allies. Why else are they (Chirag's party) getting an offer from the other side, but nobody dares to approach us with such enticements".

While no ‘Mahagathbandhan’ leader has said on record what was the "offer" made to Paswan, sources in the coalition, which includes the Congress, RJD and three Left parties, said he could be accommodated with "more than six seats".