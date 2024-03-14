Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Election Commission likely to announce poll schedule today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April and May.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from the Karnal seat. Other heavyweights in the list included Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur. With the second list, the BJP has announced the names of 265 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May. The dates for the upcoming general elections are likely to be announced in a day or two. The Election Commission has also asked its observers to ensure polls are free of coercion and intimidation and pushed for judicious use of central and state forces keeping in mind that their deployment should not favour any particular party.