Lok Sabha approves amendment to BNS Bill reducing jail term for doctors in case of death due to negligence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah moves amendment in BNS Bill

Accepting the request from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Central government brought amendment in the law that punishes doctors due to a negligent act. The government on Wednesday got an amendment to the Bharatiya Nyaya (second) Sanhita Bill passed in the Lok Sabha. The amendment in BNS Bill seeks to reduce the prison term in case of death due to a negligent act of a medical practitioner not amounting to culpable homicide to two years.

"Currently, if there is a death due to the negligence of a doctor, it is also treated as culpable homicide. The punishment was also enhanced. I will bring an official amendment now to free the doctors from this," Home Minister Amit Shah said while replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on three bills to replace colonial-era criminal laws.

The amendment adds the words -- "and if such act is done by a registered medical practitioner while performing medical procedure, he shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, and shall also be liable to fine" -- to clause 106(1) that deals with "causing death by negligence".

Shah said the amendment has provisions to reduce the punishment for doctors in matters of culpable homicide.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: From definition of terrorism to punishment for hit-and-run cases: Key highlights of 3 new criminal laws

Latest India News