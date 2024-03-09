Lachit Borphukan's statue unveiled in Assam | 5 interesting facts to know about him

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 interesting facts to know about Lachit Borphukan

A towering symbol of valour recently rose in Assam with the unveiling of a grand statue commemorating Lachit Borphukan, a legendary military commander of the Ahom kingdom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of 'Ahom general' Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat. This tribute honours a man whose strategic brilliance and unwavering courage secured a pivotal victory for Assam. But who exactly was Lachit Borphukan? Let's delve into 5 fascinating facts about this historical figure.

Who was Lachit Borphukan?

Lachit Borphukan (1622-1672) was a commander in the Ahom kingdom, chiefly remembered for his leadership against the Mughal Empire. In the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, his strategically adept Ahom forces defeated a much larger Mughal army under Ram Singh of Ajmer.

Borphukan's use of guerilla tactics and leveraging the Brahmaputra River to his advantage proved decisive. His victory remains a symbol of Assamese resistance and is celebrated annually on Lachit Divas.

Interesting facts to know about him:

Lachit Borphukan, who was previously known as Lachit Deca, was born in the early 1600s in Betioni, which is located in the Golaghat district of what is now Assam. Momai Tamuli, his father, later rose to become the first Governor of Upper Assam and the Chief of Staff of the Ahom army, also referred to as Borbarua. Because of his father's position, Borphukan was raised in an affluent family. Momai Tamuli ensured his son received a comprehensive education covering humanities, military strategies, and religious scriptures.

Borphukan ascended through the military hierarchy to attain the highest leadership position, having served in esteemed roles such as Ghora Barua, overseeing the royal horses, and Dolaksharia Barua, commanding the royal household guards. He later became the Commander of the strategically significant Simulgarh Fort and was eventually appointed the Chief of the Ahom army by King Chakradhwaj, following his tenure as the monarch's Private Secretary, known as Soladhara Barua.

The renowned Battle of Saraighat, associated with Borphukan's fame, occurred along the Brahmaputra's shores. Facing a formidable Mughal force comprising 30,000 infantry, 15,000 archers, 18,000 Turkish cavalries, 5,000 gunners, and over 1,000 canons, Borphukan recognised conventional warfare's inadequacy. Employing guerrilla tactics and strategic terrain selection, he guided the Ahom army to a conclusive triumph.

Offered a substantial bribe to abandon his army, Borphukan's valour and influence were evident. Recognising his pivotal role, the Mughals feared facing the Ahom army under his leadership. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Borphukan's impassioned plea reignited the Ahom soldiers' resolve, as he vowed to fight relentlessly until his last breath, inspiring unwavering loyalty. He said, “If you want to go back you are free, but I even in spite of my hurt will fight until death. Go back and tell king Chakradhwaj that I fought with determination till my last breath!”

The Mughals were astonished to find Lachit Borphukan's army lacking in technical prowess. Despite an offer of artillery support, Borphukan defiantly declared their readiness to fight until every soldier's last breath, showcasing unwavering determination. He said, "I would like to say that we are prepared to fight as long as there remains a drop of blood in our veins."

