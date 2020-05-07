Video: Police lathicharge to disperse protesting migrants in Kerala's Ernakulam

Image Source : ANI Police resort to mild lathicharge in Kerala's Koothattukulam area of Ernakulam District to disperse migrant labourers who were protesting demanding they be sent back to their native places.

Police resorted to lathicharge in Koothattukulam area of Ernakulam District to disperse migrant labourers who were protesting demanding they should be sent back to their native places amid lockdown situation in the country. A video has been shared by news agency ANI showing migrant workers who were protesting were lathi-charged by the cops.

#WATCH Kerala: Police resort to mild lathicharge in Koothattukulam area of Ernakulam District to disperse migrant labourers who were protesting demanding they be sent back to their native places. pic.twitter.com/b3O1MMZyEd — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Migrant workers who are stuck in several other states due to lockdown have been requesting respective government to make arrangement for sending them to their native places. While several states have started making arrangements, many still haven't.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wednesday said non-resident Keralites returning from abroad and from within the country from Thursday, except pregnant women and children, will remain in state-run quarantine centres for a week.

Such arrivals are scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The Kannur airport is not on the list, but would be added in the second schedule. The arrivals at these airports would be supervised by a DIG of Police.

"The exception from quarantine is only for pregnant ladies and kids, who can remain in isolation at their homes. This is the rule for all those arriving from outside the country and those from within the country," said Vijayan.

"At present, 207 hospitals in the state have been kept ready to admit people showing coronavirus symptoms. Everyone landing at the airports will have to download an app. The body temperatures of all returnees would be taken at the aerobridge. All those who are normal will be send to the help desk while those who have higher-than-normal temperature would be moved to the isolation bay. From there, normal returnees would be taken to the corona care centres and others send to hospital," State Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

(With inputs from IANS)

