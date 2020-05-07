Liquor shops reopen in Tamil Nadu with these guidelines. Chennai has to wait

Image Source : AP People line up to buy liquor outside one the liquor shops reopened in the country after a gap of almost 40 days as relaxation in lockdown.

Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu are allowed to open from today after the Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted opening of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops. However, the relaxation has come with certain restrictions including that liquor shops in Chennai won't be opening for now. Also, an individual will only be allowed to make purchase once in thrice days.

As per the Madras High Court order, a person who has made a purchase will only be able to buy liquor again after three days. Also, for all purchases, records such as electronic bill, name, address and Aadhaar number will have to be submitted to keep a track.

A person who is making a purchase via cash money is allowed to purchase only 1 bottle of 750 ml at a time while for those making online payment may but two bottles of 750 ml.

Buyers above 50 years of age can purchase between 10 am - 1 pm while those falling between 40-50 years can buy liquor between 1 - 3 pm and those who are below 40 years in age can purchase liquor between 3 - 5 pm. Action will be taken if people found violating the guidelines.

15 per cent hike in Liquor prices in Tamil Nadu after excise duty increased

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday hiked the excise duty by 15 per cent on IMFL resulting in a price hike of Rs 10-20 for the tipplers. This decision comes a day before reopening the state-owned liquor outlets in the state, barring Chennai. Prices of liquor will be raised by a maximum of Rs 20 from May 7 in Tamil Nadu. The retail outlets will open for business for the first time in over 40 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government said on Wednesday.

The liquor retail in Tamil Nadu is a state monopoly run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation or popularly known as TASMAC. The decision to hike the rates comes a day ahead of state-run TASMAC retail outlets set to reopen in Tamil Nadu, with the government giving the nod to resume sales citing Centre's relaxation in this connection and tipplers from border districts thronging shops in Karnataka and AP on May 4.

