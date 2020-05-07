Image Source : PTI Death toll increases to 30 in Karnataka; total COVID-19 cases crosses 700 mark

A 55-year old woman from Davanagere became the 30th COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where total number of infections has crossed 700 mark, with eight new positive cases being confirmed, the health department said on Thursday. The deceased woman was a known case of diabetes and hypertension, she was admitted with complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was on ventilator, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

She died today at designated hospital in Davanagere,it said. "Eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon. Till date 701 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 363 discharges," the update said.

The eight new cases reported include three from Davangere, indulging the deceased patient; also three from Kalaburagi, and one each from Hirebagewadi in Belagavi

district and Bengaluru urban. While four cases are contacts of patients earlier tested positive, three are with history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and one is a SARI case.

Five among eight new cases are women and three are men.

