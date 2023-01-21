Kerala: Rahul Gandhi lauds Wayanad on becoming first Indian district to digitise tribals' documents

Saturday, January 21, 2023
     
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha. He praised the Wayanad district administration after it became the first Indian district to digitise tribals' documents.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Wayanad Updated on: January 21, 2023 16:25 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Kerala's Wayanad administration after his Lok Sabha constituency became India's first district to digitise basic documents of all tribals.

"An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India," Rahul wrote on Twitter.

"Proud that Wayanad is India's 1st district to provide & digitise basic documents for all Tribals," he said.

He lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people's representatives for the initiative.

Tribes in Wayanad
The Wayanad has the largest tribal population in Kerala.  8 scheduled tribes including Adiyan, Paniyan, Mullukkurman, Kurichyan, Vettakkuruman, Wayanad Kadar, Kattuniakkan and Thachaanadan Mooppan live in the district.

(With PTI input)

