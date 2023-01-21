Kerala: Rahul Gandhi lauds Wayanad on becoming first Indian district to digitise tribals' documents

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi praises authorities of his LS constituency

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Kerala's Wayanad administration after his Lok Sabha constituency became India's first district to digitise basic documents of all tribals.

"An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India," Rahul wrote on Twitter.

"Proud that Wayanad is India's 1st district to provide & digitise basic documents for all Tribals," he said.

He lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people's representatives for the initiative.

Tribes in Wayanad

The Wayanad has the largest tribal population in Kerala. 8 scheduled tribes including Adiyan, Paniyan, Mullukkurman, Kurichyan, Vettakkuruman, Wayanad Kadar, Kattuniakkan and Thachaanadan Mooppan live in the district.

(With PTI input)

