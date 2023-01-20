Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Rahul Gandhi sports jacket for the first time as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Jammu and Kashmir | WATCH

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra continued through Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Rahul Gandhi was seen donning a black jacket for the first time since its entry in peak North Indian winters. Generally, Gandhi sports short-sleeved white t-shirts even while passing places like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana amid biting cold.

The reason behind Gandhi wearing a jacket appears to be the drizzling rain that occurred in several parts of Jammu since morning. He was later seen removing it and walking back to his signature t-shirt. The yatra was scheduled to start at 7 am from Kathua's Hatli Morh area but was delayed by an hour and fifteen minutes apparently due to the inclement weather.

During the J&K leg of the padayatra, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut was seen walking shoulder-to-shoulder with Gandhi. Other prominent leaders included Jammu and Kashmir unit president Vikar Rasool Wani and his predecessor G A Mir.

Speaking about his participation, Raut said, "I have come to join the Yatra on behalf of my party. The atmosphere in the country is changing fast and I am seeing Gandhi as a leader who is raising his voice on real issues." He further added, "The way people are connecting with this yatra is heartwarming. He is a leader and that is why he is on the roads. The people will choose (who would be their leader)."

The march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur on Thursday and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

Many Congress activists and supporters carrying tricolours turned up a couple of hours before the start of the yatra which will cover 25 km before halting at Chadwal in the Kathua district for the night. There will be no march on Saturday.

