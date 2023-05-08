Kerala boat tragedy: State govt orders judicial probe; police to constitute SIT

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kerala boat tragedy: State govt orders judicial probe

Kerala boat tragedy: A day after 22 people, including several children and women, were killed after a tragic tourist boat accident in Kerala’s Malappuram district, the state government Monday announced a judicial probe into the boat capsized incident. The Kerala government also declared to give an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government also announced a day of mourning on Monday and all government programmes stand postponed as a mark of respect to the victims. The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

‘Govt to bear expenses of those under treatment’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Tanur today and paid tribute to the dead. He also met the Kunnummel family which lost 12 members. The Chief Minister also visited the Tirurangandi Taluk hospital. Addressing the media here after visiting the hospital Vijayan termed the accident a "tragedy" and said the government would bear the expenses of those under treatment.

Vijayan also held an all-party meeting at Tanur in which senior opposition leaders also participated. Ministers K Rajan, K Radhakrishnan, V Abdurahiman, P A Mohammed Riyas, Ahamed Devarkovil, Antony Raju, Roshy Augustine, A K Saseendran, senior opposition leaders including P K Kunhalikutty, K P A Majeed, other MLAs and senior politicians took part in the meeting. After the meeting, he announced the probe and the compensation.

‘Kerala Police to constitute SIT to probe incident’

"The all-party meeting has decided for a judicial inquiry in this matter. The probe will cover the technical issues related to the boat's safety among other matters. A judicial commission comprising technical experts will be formed. A Special investigation team of the Kerala police will also probe the matter," Vijayan told the media. He also announced that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each would be given to the family of each of those who died in the boat capsize.

Vijayan said the government had earlier set up a safety protocol for tourist boats and would examine whether the said protocols were followed or not in connection with the incident. He also informed the media that two out of the 10 people admitted to the hospital had been discharged and now there were eight under treatment.

According to district officials, 15 of the deceased are minors aged eight months to 17 years.

‘Boat owner is absconding’

Tanur police said a case was registered yesterday itself against the owner of the boat, which reportedly did not have a licence to function. The owner is absconding. Meanwhile, Palarivattom Police in Kochi -- about 130 km away from Tanur -- on Monday afternoon apprehended a car and the mobile of the owner of the boat. Palarivattom police said the accused was not in the car but his family was here to meet an advocate.

Earlier in the day, Minister Rajan said that seven teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard, Fire and Safety, the Navy and local people were involved in the search and rescue. One more NDRF team would join the efforts, he added.

"The deaths of 22 people have been confirmed. We have identified that there were 37 persons on the vessel. Five of them swam to safety yesterday. It was a private boat and there is no official count of passengers," Rajan said.

Meanwhile, the Navy said three naval diving teams comprising 15 divers along with all necessary diving sets, gear and equipment had been mobilised from Kochi for the rescue efforts. "Close coordination is being maintained with the disaster management and state authorities to augment the search operations," the Navy said.

