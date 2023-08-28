Kerala: 15-year-old boy attempts to kill father for scolding, hits him with hammer on head

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 15-year-old boy attempted to kill his father by hitting his head multiple times with a hammer over a quarrel, police said on Monday (August 28).

The boy tried to kill himself after the incident which occurred in Pothencode on Saturday.

He allegedly attacked his father after the latter scolded him for some reason.

"It seems like the boy attacked his father for scolding him and hit his head multiple times with a hammer," a police officer said.

However, the father escaped from the room and rushed out of the house, the police added.

The boy, who later tried to hang himself inside the room, was rescued by the locals and police.

Both of them are undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

