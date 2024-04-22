Kendrapara Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD's Anshuman Mohanty vs BJP's Baijayant Panda vs Congress' Sidharth Das

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJD's Anshuman Mohanty vs BJP's Baijayant Panda vs Congress' Sidharth Das

Kendrapara Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, states like Odisha are politically charged up to contest in the polls. In Odisha's Kendrapara, the key contest is among Bharatiya Janata Party's Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, Biju Janta Dal's Anshuman Mohanty, and Congress' Sidhartha Swarup Das. The state has 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bihar is scheduled to head to polls in all seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

BJD fields Anshuman Mohanty

The Biju Janta Dal has fielded Anshuman Mohanty from this seat. He is the son of deceased cabinet Minister Nalini Kanta Mohanty. Mohanty holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electronic Engineering degree from the Institute of Technical Education & Research under Utkal University in 2005. He won his first election in the State Assembly Elections in 2014, where he avenged his father's 2009 defeat.

BJP backs Baijayant 'Jay' Panda

The BJP has chosen Panda, the national vice president and spokesperson, from this seat. He has a degree in Engineering and Management in Communications from the Michigan Technological University. He was a Member of Parliament in the 15th and 16th Lok Sabha from Kendrapara and also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for two terms from 2000 to 2009.

What happened in 2019 elections?

In 2019, this constituency was won by the Biju Janata Dal.Kendrapara comes under Kendrapara district of Odisha State.In 2019, Shashi Bhusan Behera of the Biju Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Ganeswar Behera of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6320 votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

