  4. J&K: Kashmiri Pandit on his way to apple orchard shot dead by militants in Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead: The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, police added.

Manzoor Mir Reported By: Manzoor Mir Shopian Updated on: October 15, 2022 14:04 IST
The area has been cordoned off
Image Source : PTI/FILE The area has been cordoned off

A Kashmiri Pandit, on his way to orchard, was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Puran Krishan was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, they added.

In August one Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead after terrorists opened fire in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. Another person was injured.

