BJP failing to provide security to Kashmiri pandits, says Cong after J-K's Shopian killing

The victim was shot when he was on way to an apple orchard.

Kashmiri Pandit death: The Congress party has sharpened its attack on Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that it has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. The swipe came after a youth was murdered on his way to apple orchard on Saturday.

"Very sad! Another Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhat was murdered in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of Kashmiri Pandits is not stopping and the Modi government has failed to provide them with security.

"There is information that the administration is pressuring the family to perform the last rites early. Shameful," the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, the proxy name of a militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for Bhat's killing.

Bhat was attacked near his residence in the south Kashmir district. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Less than a couple of months ago, another Kashmiri Pandit named Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the firing.

