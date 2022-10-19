Karnataka weather update: Heavy rains to lash parts of state for next five days; yellow alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Heavy rain to lash Karnataka for 5 days

Karnataka weather update: Heavy rains are expected to lash Karnataka for the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of the state.

According to the forecast, Bengaluru will also receive heavy downpour in the coming two days.

Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mandya districts will receive heavy rain on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Ballary.

This year, Bengaluru received a record rainfall of 1,706 mm -- breaking all prior records.

In 2017, the state capital recorded 1,696 mm of rainfall.

Two die in rain-related incidents in Pune

Meanwhile, in Pune, two persons died in rain-related incidents, while more than 500 people were evacuated from low-lying areas as the district reeled after unprecedented downpour overnight and on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Shivajinagar area recorded 104 mm rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, Magarpatta 116 mm and the Pashan locality 94 mm rainfall during the same period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD, in the last 12 years, this was the fifth instance when Pune city -- an education and IT hub, has received more than 100 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period in the month of October.

In 2010, 181 mm of rainfall was recorded in Pune on October 5, followed by 105.1 mm on October 12, 2011, 101.3 mm on October 14, 2017 and 112 mm on October 15, 2020, according to IMD data.

So far in October this year, Pune has recorded 268 mm rainfall, the third highest for the month since 1892.

In October 1892, the city recorded 440.7 mm rainfall, while in 2020 the overall figure for the month was 312 mm, the data showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

