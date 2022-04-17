Karnataka: 4 cops injured in stone pelting outside police station in Hubli; Sec 144 clamped

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Stone pelting incident in Karnataka's Hubli

Highlights The incident was reported on Saturday night after which section 144 was imposed in the area

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, however, the mob went berserk

The mob allegedly demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status

Four policemen were injured after an incident of stone-pelting was reported in Karnataka's Hubli city late on Saturday. The authorities later imposed section 144 in the area.

According to the details, a mob that had gathered outside a police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them.

There were reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

"A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station. Four policemen including one inspector injured. Section 144 was imposed in the entire city and the situation is under control," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa resigns amid row over suicide of contractor

Latest India News