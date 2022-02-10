Karnataka Hijab row: 'Hearing resumes Monday, till then no student should insist on wearing religious dress'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) No religious dress till Monday HC on Hijab row

As per the govt circular, students were asked to attend classes in school uniform

Karnataka Hijab row: The Karnataka High Court, hearing the hijab row, on Thursday ordered that no religious symbols are allowed for the students until its final order, thus putting an end to use of both hijab and saffron shawls in the school and college premises.

The interim order was given by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit, and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin. "We want to make an interim order on the matter of hijab row. We will hear the matter every day," the Chief Justice stated. Peace has to return to the state, and schools and colleges must open soon, the bench said, adjourning the matter to Monday.

Earlier, the state government had made it very clear that there will be no entry of students who do not shun hijab, or saffron shawls to schools. Considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in the capital city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks from February 9 to 22. Any gathering, protest or agitation of any kind within the radius of 200 meters from the school premises, PU colleges, Degree colleges or other similar education institutes in Bengaluru city, will not be allowed, the order says.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have said that as per the government circular, the students will have to come in only uniform to attend classes. The decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken by the state government. Presently, holiday has been declared for high schools, colleges in the state till Monday following the hijab row taking a violent turn.

