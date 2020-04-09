Karnataka approves 30 per cent cut in MLAs, ministers salaries for 1 year due to COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : TWITTER Karnataka MLAs, ministers to face 30 per cent pay cut amid coronavirus crisis.

Karnataka cabinet has approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of ministers and MLAs in the state for one year amid coronavirus crisis, state Law Minister JC Madhuswamy has informed. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of ministers and legislators by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies

arising out of COVID-19 pandemic was approved by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday.

"... we have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, we have the consent from all the political parties for this, so we have passed the ordinance today. The Union Cabinet on Monday had approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of all Members of Parliament and a two-year suspension of the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

10 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally climbs to 191

An 80-year-old woman from Gadag district became the sixthCOVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, where 10 new positive cases were confirmed, pushing the tally in the state to 191, the health department said on Thursday. The elderly woman died on April 8 in Gadag, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Confirming that her reports tested positive on April 7, officials had said, she had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The fresh cases have been reported in the state from last evening to this noon. Till date, 191 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which includes 6 deaths and 28 discharges, the update said.

Among the 10 positive cases, eight are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- one each from Belagavi, Mandya and Chikkaballapura; , two from Mysuru, and three from Bagalkote; while two from Bengaluru city are with a travel history to Delhi. Three cases from Bagalkote are children- two boys of 4 and 13 years of age, and the girls is 9 years old.

