Maharashtra reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,297; Mumbai tops with 857 cases. Check full list

With 162 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 1,297, Mumbai city recording 143 new cases in a single-day. On Wednesday state reported eight deaths due to the deadly virus, taking toll of COVID-19 cases to 72 in the state. As many as 117 persons have been discharged after recovery across the state so far.

This is the highest rise so far in the number of coronavirus patients in a single day.

"Out of the 162 new cases, 143 have been reported from Mumbai," the Health official said.

The other cities where people have tested positive are: Kalyan-Dombivli-four, Pune and Aurangabad-three each, Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai-two each, and Yavatmal, Thane city, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Sindhudurg- one each, he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases has increased to 5,734 including 166 deaths and 473 cured/discharged.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded an increase of 150 in the number of conronavirus infection cases. While, the death toll in Mumbai rose to 45 on Wednesday. The country's financial capital has recorded 714 COVID-19 patients.

Of the 72 deaths in the state so far, 45 were reported in Mumbai, ten in Pune, three in Thane, two each in Kalyan- Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vasai Virar, one each in Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Satara, Nagpur, Buldana, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Amravati, said the official.

Mumbai tops in the number of coronavirus cases in the state with 714 patients, followed by Pune (166).

COVID-19-Maharashtra Cases List Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai 857 45 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 169 10 3 Pimpri-Chinchawad Muncipal Corporation 17 0 4 Pune Rural 6 0 5 Thane Muncipal Corporation 24 3 6 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 26 2 7 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 29 2 8 Mira Bhayandar 3 1 9 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 10 2 10 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 6 0 11 Thane Rural 3 0 12 Palghar Rural 3 1 13 Ratnagiri 3 0 14 Yavatmal 3 0 15 Satara 6 1 16 Sangli 26 0 17 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 19 1 18 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 16 0 19 Buldhana 8 1 20 Ahemadnagar Rural 9 0 21 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 12 1 22 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 23 Osmanabad 4 0 24 Kolhapur Muncipal Corporation 2 0 25 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 26 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 1 0 27 Nashik Rural 1 0 28 Jalgaon Rural 1 0 29 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 30 Aurangabad Rural 1 0 31 Jalna 1 0 32 Hingoli 1 0 33 Washim 1 0 34 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 1 1 35 Gondia 1 0 36 Akola 1 0 TOTAL 1,297 72

Other cities/districts where cases have been detected are: Pimpri Chinchwad (17), Pune Rural (6), Thane (24), Kalyan Dombivli (26), Navi Mumbai (29), Mira Bhayandar (3), Vasai- Virar (10), Panvel (6), Satara (6), Sangli (26), Nagpur (19), Ahmednagar (16), Buldana (8), Ahmednagar rural (9), Aurangabad (12), Latur (8), Osmanabad (4) and Kolhapur (2).

Three cases each are reported from Thane Rural, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Yavatmal, one each from Ulhasnagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural, Jalgaon city, Jalgaon rural, Aurangabad rural, Jalna, Hingoli, Washim, Amravati city, Akola and Gondia, the official said.

Of 27,090 samples sent for testing so far, 25,753 tested negative while 1,135 tested positive. A total of 34,904 people are under home quarantine and 4,444 under institutional quarantine.

As to the impact of the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the official said 25 people who had returned from the congregation held last month have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

