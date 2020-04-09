Class 12 girl tests coronavirus positive in Greater Noida

Image Source : AP A class 12 girl has been tested positive for coronavirus in Greater Noida.

A class 12 girl has been tested coronavirus positive in Greater Noida Silver City 2 society taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases close to 60 in the Noida and Greater Noida region. Earlier on Wednesday, hotspots in at least 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh were sealed till April 14 in areas where COVID-19 have been reported. Uttar Pradesh total coronavirus positive cases have surged to 361 as the country entres its 16th day of nation-wide lockdown. India COVID-19 cases meanwhile have surged to 5734 including 166 deaths while 473 people have recovered after getting infected with the disease.

In order to contain the virus from spreading further, as many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida were sealed till April 15 in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Wednesday. These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Suhas LY assured home delivery of essential commodities and services at all places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, urging people not to venture out and avoid panic buying.

According to an official list, the localities identified for sealing in Noida are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 41, 44, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100.

In Greater Noida, sector Alpha I, ATS Dolce in Zeta I, Omnicron III, Sector 3, Mehak Residency in Accheja village, Stellar MI Omnicron III, and Ghodi Baccheda village have been identified as the localities to be sealed, the list stated.

Nirala Greenshire in Sector 2, Vishnoi village in Dadri, Palm Olympia in Sector 16 are the localities in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, it added. In Lucknow, officials said 12 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be sealed off. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where identified hotspots will be sealed till April 15, while the remaining areas will remain under lockdown (restricted outdoor movement of people), according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

