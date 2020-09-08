Image Source : ANI This 7-year-old is Kanpur's very own 'Spiderman'

Kanpur has found its very own 'Spiderman'. The seven-year-old boy has baffled everyone with his jawdropping stunts. Yasharth Singh climbs walls effortlessly within seconds like a Spiderman without any support.

The Class 3 student, whose actions have startled many, said that he was inspired by the Spiderman movie and made many attempts at it.

"I tried doing that at home. Initially, I used to fall down, but later I mastered that technique. I told my brother about it, and he told everyone else," Yasharth said.

The boy aspires to be an IPS officer when he grows up. He said, in the beginning, the elders at home used to discourage him from climbing walls as they were afraid that he would fall down. But later when they saw him doing it daily, they stopped doing so.

"I am afraid to fall. I will jump if I slip and try again," the boy said.

