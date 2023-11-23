Justice Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies

Follow us on Image Source : TAMIL NADU RAJ BHAVAN Justice Fathima Beevi

Justice Fathima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court died at a private hospital here on Thursday, official sources said. She was 96.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences, recalling her journey from overcoming the educational challenges that girls face to becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court -- having started her legal career as a munsiff.

"Justice Beevi was the first woman from the Muslim community to be a part of the higher judiciary, as she was able to overcome the negative aspects of social situations by seeing them as challenges," the CM asserted.

The sources said her body was being brought back to her residence in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Her burial will be held tomorrow (November 24) at the Pathanamthitta Juma Masjid, they said.

Latest India News