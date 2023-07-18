Journey of faith: UP priest walks over 700 kms to reach Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) UP priest walks over 700 kms to reach Amarnath cave

Journey of faith: An amazing journey of a priest from Uttar Pradesh has caught the attention of people as he walked over 700 kilometres to pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The priest, Rahul Sharma, a resident of Badhoo village in Saharanpur district, started his journey on May 30 and reached the cave shrine on July 11. Sharma said that on his way back home, he will surely visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Sharma also visited Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

He further said that before embarking on the trek to Amarnath, he paid obeisance at the revered Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Jammu.

"I first went to Mata Vaishnodevi and from there to Amaranth cave shrine. I started the yatra from the Pahalgam side," Sharma, while walking and carrying the tricolour, told PTI. Sharma said that it takes two days to reach the cave shrine via the route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

He wants to visit Kedarnath

He, however, took the Baltal axis, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, to come back from the cave shrine. He has now set out to walk to the other Lord Shiva temple -- Kedarnath -– in Uttarakhand.

"It was my wish to walk carrying the national flag. I wanted to see that people say the situation in Kashmir is bad, but I did not feel anything like that. The situation is good," Sharma said. He further asserted that he found the locals very supportive. "The locals of Kashmir lent a huge support. J-K Police also supported me, escorted me, along with CRPF," he added.

Latest India News