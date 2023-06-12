Follow us on Image Source : PTI JK: BSF recovers IED from Handwara town, averts major tragedy

An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday in the Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

According to the information, the IED was found in Bhatpura village near a culvert on the state highway between Handwara and Naogaon.

Earlier, an IED planted by Naxalites exploded in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on June 5 and injured two members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to a PTI report, the incident occurred at 10.30 a.m. near Tekameta hill within Gangaloor police station limits while a CRPF 85th battalion team was conducting an area dominance operation from Pusnar camp, which is approximately 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

Last month, the Indian Armed force thwarted a infiltration bid during a joint activity with Jammu and Kashmir Police and caught four militants on the Line of Control in the Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement released by the Government of India, three of the terrorists who were apprehended had narcotics, "warlike stores," including one IED, and some weapons.

An IED planted by CPI (Maoists) exploded on May 19 in the West Singbhum district of Jharkhand, killing a 10-year-old boy.

On May 7, Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragedy when it recovered an IED weighing approximately 5 to 6 kilograms and a terror associate.

The boy, who lived in Banglasai tola of Rengrahatu, had gone to the Rolabrupi Jengagada forest to pick kendu leaves when the IED planted by Maoists to target security personnel on an anti-Maoist operation exploded, killing him.

The terrorist accomplice was identified by the police as Arigam resident Ishfaq Ahmed Wani.

According to another PTI report, a case has been filed and an investigation has been ordered.

