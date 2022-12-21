Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Jharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner’s body found at home in Hazaribagh

Jharkhand: After the sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case, several other similar kinds of incidents were reported from different parts of the country. In a latest incident reported from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, a police constable has been detained after the body of his live-in partner was found in his official residence.

According to a senior police officer, the 25-year-old victim used to work as a saleswoman at a nearby petrol pump. The incident came to light after the constable, a widower, returned to his quarter in the Hazaribag police line on Tuesday night (December 20) and raised an alarm upon finding the woman with her throat slit.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the woman was rushed to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead. "It appeared to be a case of murder and involvement of the detained police constable cannot be ruled out,” he added.

It should be mentioned here that an FIR is yet to be registered as the authorities are awaiting the arrival of her relatives.

Man arrested for chopping wife's body into pieces

Earlier on December 18, a man was arrested after his wife was found chopped into pieces, with body parts dumped in different areas of Sahibganj district in Jharkhand. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was the second wife of 28-year-old Dildar Ansari, a police officer said.

Local residents spotted the victim's body parts, which were being dragged by dogs, in the Boria area of the district, and the police were subsequently informed about the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

