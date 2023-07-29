Jharkhand: 4 electrocuted, 10 injured during Muharram procession in Bokaro

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muslim devotees carry Tazia during a procession on the tenth day of Muharram.

At least four people have been killed and 10 other were injured after they came into contact with a high-tension wire during Muharram procession in Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Saturday, said police. According to Bokaro Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok, the incident occurred in Khetko village, which is located within the boundaries of Peterbar Police Station and is approximately 80 kilometers from the state capital Ranchi. Their iron religious flag came into contact with a live wire.

"The incident took place on Saturday around 6 a.m. while they were getting ready for a Muharram procession. A religious flag with an iron pole was being carried by them. The Superintendent of Police told Press Trust of India that it somehow came into contact with a 11,000 volt high-tension electric wire. He stated that all of the injured were transported to a nearby hospital.

The officer went on to say that eight of them were taken to the Bokaro General Hospital, where four of them died from their injuries and three were said to be in critical condition.

Security beefed up in Jharkhand

Drones are being used and security is being beefed up for Muharram in J'khand Police said that elaborate security arrangements were made here and in other parts of Jharkhand on Saturday to prevent any untoward incident during the Muharram processions that will be held during the day. A senior officer stated that drones will be utilised and that CCTV cameras have also been installed at strategic points in Ranchi, the state capital, to monitor the situation.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal, who spoke with PTI, "Since Muharram is a big occasion and many processions are taken out in the city, all precautionary measures, including heavy deployment of policemen at sensitive locations, have been ensured to avoid any untoward situation."

He stated that the deployment of zonal magistrates and DSPs has resulted in the division of the entire city into eight sections from a security standpoint. The SSP stated, "The police will also use drones to keep an eye on troublemakers."

According to a release from the state police headquarters, adequate security personnel have been deployed in districts like Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Palamu, Bokaro, Giridih, Lohardaga, and Hazaribag, where fighting broke out earlier during Muharram. A senior officer stated that Muharram processions' routes have also been identified in these districts, and organisers have been instructed to strictly adhere to the instructions.

