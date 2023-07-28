Muharram 2023: Significance of Ashura for Muslims; 5 things you need to know about the day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Muharram 2023: Know the significance of Ashura for Muslims

Muharram 2023 is an important time for Muslims, as the 10th day of the Islamic month marks the day of Ashura. This special day is a time of mourning and remembrance for Muslims worldwide, as it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Husayn at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. This year, the Islamic year has begun in India on Thursday, July 20, 2023, and Muharram is set to fall on Saturday, July 29, 2023. It is important to have a better understanding of the significance of Ashura in order to further appreciate and practice it in the right way. Here we will explore five key things you need to know about Ashura.

Ashura is a day of mourning and reflection. It is a day to remember the suffering and martyrdom that Imam Husayn and his family went through during their fight against oppression in the Battle of Karbala. Muslims who observe Ashura do so in remembrance of Imam Husayn and his sacrifice through prayer, fasting and charity. This year, Ashura falls on October 20. Ashura is a time of sadness and mourning, it is also a day of celebration for many Muslims. Many believe that this date marks the liberation from Pharaoh's tyranny in Egypt, as Moses led his people out of slavery during the Exodus. Additionally, it is said to be the day that God forgave Adam for his mistake after he was exiled from Heaven. Some of the key rituals associated with Ashura are fasting and reciting special prayers. Fasting on this day helps to purify the soul by abstaining from worldly matters and focusing on spiritual matters. Special prayers are also recited during this time to show humility and honour Imam Husayn's sacrifice. Many Muslims also mark Ashura by wearing black clothing. This act is a way to express sorrow and humility, while also reminding people to reflect on their own actions and behavior. While not all Muslims wear black during this time, many take part in this ritual as part of their commemoration. Ashura is also a time for charitable actions and helping those who are less fortunate. This act of generosity serves as a reminder that we must all come together and help each other in times of hardship and despair. Many Muslims will donate money or food to charities or organisations that offer assistance to those in need.

Overall, Muharram 2023 will be an important time for many Muslims across the world as they commemorate the Battle of Karbala and remember Imam Husayn’s sacrifice. It is important to understand the significance of this day in order to properly practice it and pass this knowledge down to future generations.

