Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Jharkhand: Tribal organisations announce 'bandh' in Dumka on Monday

Jharkhand news: The tribal organisations called for a bandh on Monday in Jharkhand's Dumka district following an incidence of alleged sexual exploitation and murder of a tribal girl.

On Saturday, a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said. She was being allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage.

The minor’s mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from a tree in an area under Mufassil police station on Friday.

“The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested. He works as a construction worker,” Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra told PTI.

Teh accused had been charged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act, police said.

Accused arrested by the police

The accused in the rape case of a tribal girl in Jharkhand's Dumka, Armaan Ansari, was arrested on Sunday, said, to officials. Rape and murder case has been registered under POCSO Act and SC/ST Act, officials added.

"The accused, Armaan Ansari, works as a construction worker," said Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra. He said that a further investigation is underway to find more evidence in the case.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand tribal girl raped, ‘hanged’ from tree in Dumka

Latest India News