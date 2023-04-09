Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Jamshedpur: Clash over desecration of 'religious flag' in Shastrinagar area; Section 144 imposed.

Jamshedpur clash : Alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting and stone pelting between two groups and arson at Shastrinagar area in Jamshedpur, prompting the authorities to impose Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the locality today (April 9), an official said.

While six people were injured in stone-throwing, two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, he said. An adequate police force has been deployed in Shastrinagar under Kadma police station in Jharkhand to maintain law and order.

“Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area,” said Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Piyush Sinha.

Tension has been brewing in the area since Saturday (April 8) when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said. Several such organisations protested and demanded that the police arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

The situation turned violent on Sunday when a shop was gutted leading to brick-batting from both sides injuring six people. A mob also set on fire an autorickshaw, forcing the police to fire tear gas shells.

DIG (Kolhan) Ajay Linda said that the shops and the auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by local miscreants.

