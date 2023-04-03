Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MLA injured after clashes erupt in West Bengal's Hooghly during Ram Navami rally

Hooghly Clash: Nearly two days after violence erupted in West Bengal's Howrah, clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Hooghly district on Sunday evening. A BJP MLA was reported injured in the violence that erupted last evening. Following the clashes, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended.

Two Ram Navami processions were organised

Two Ram Navami processions were organised in the Rishra police station area, and the second one was attacked near Wellington Jute Mill More at GT Road around 6.15 pm, they said. A few police personnel were injured in the violence, they added. BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was in the procession that was attacked, told PTI that people were walking peacefully to the Jagannath temple in Mahesh when stones were hurled at it.

Pursurah BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was injured in the violence, he said. A senior officer of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate said, "Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh and Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present in the procession that was attacked. It was going through the traditional route when a group started throwing stones at it. We took immediate steps to address the situation."

Arrests are yet to be made in connection

Arrests are yet to be made in connection with the violence, she said. Quick action was taken by the police and the situation is now under control, she said. A heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent any further flare-up, the officer said. "Police are doing route march, and prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in Rishra wards 1-5 and Serampore's ward 24. Internet services will remain suspended in parts of Rishra and Serampore till 10 pm on Monday," she said.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is at present in Darjeeling, said those behind the violence will be "booked tonight itself and put behind bars". "The miscreants, the hooligans, and the thugs will be crushed with an iron hand. They will be made to curse the day they were born. Mobocracy cannot derail democracy. We are determined, the state is determined to put an end to this arson and looting," he said.

"The lawbreakers and their abettors will soon realise they are playing with fire. Reinforcement of forces has already rushed to the spot. The culprits will be booked tonight itself and put behind bars — we are determined," he added. Bose said this kind of hooliganism, which thwarts the democratic processes, will be "confined".

Women and children were present in the procession

BJP's Ghosh said there were many women and children in the procession that was attacked. "Suddenly, stones were hurled at us from one side of the road. Several policemen were also injured in the stone-pelting even though I and some other leaders were rescued and taken out of the area through adjacent lanes," he said. "Police managed to chase away the trouble-makers after being silent spectators for a while," he alleged.

(with inputs from PTI)