J&K: Suspected blast in Bishnah's Laliyana village; probe underway

The blast was reported by villagers in the area

Police reached the site as soon as the suspected blast was reported, they said investigations are on

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a suspected blast was reported in Bishnah's Laliyana village today.

According to the details, the site where the suspected blast was reported is nearly 12 kms from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit.

Commenting on the incident, the police said they suspect it to be a lightning strike or a meteorite.

Investigations are underway.

Earlier on Friday, an attempt by the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack ahead of the prime minister’s visit was foiled after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu.

A CISF officer had also lost his life, officials said.

Nine security personnel were also injured in the pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today and address gram sabhas across the country. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

The prime minister will visit Palli Panchayat in the Samba district.

(With inputs from agencies)

