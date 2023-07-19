Jammu and Kashmir: 2 non-local workers shot at, injured in Anantnag, say Police

Follow us on Image Source : AP An Indian army jawan deployed outside a shop in Kashmir

At least two non-local labourers were injured after Terrorists opened fire on them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag region on Tuesday, police said. The injured men were rushed to SMHS Srinagar, where their condition is expressed to be steady, they added.

"#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to the hospital, where they are stated to be stable. The area is being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter.

The attack took place in the evening. Akshay S/o Kanta R/o Sangli Maharashtra, who is 20 years old, and Saurav S/o Pradeep R/o Sangli Maharashtra, who is 20 years old, have been identified as the injured.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar told Rising Kashmir that militants fired upon two workers in Anantnag.

"Psychological oppressors have involved guns for the assault. The two workers got bullet wounds and were quickly moved to the hospital for treatment," Kumar said.

He likewise said they have lodged a case in such a manner under significant segments of regulation. "The probe is underway, and officials keep on attempting to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," he said. In the interim, police said TRF has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the Anantnag officer, searches are ongoing, and the entire area has been cordoned off.

Terrorists shot and injured three non-local laborers on July 13 in the Gagran area of the Shopian district in south Kashmir. On May 29th, a circus worker from Udhampur was shot dead in the Janglat Mandi area of South Kashmir's Anantnag.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Anantnag

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: SIA seals 20 shops in Kupwara; Non-Muslim worker shot dead in Anantnag

Latest India News