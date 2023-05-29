Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jammu and Kashmir: SIA seals 20 shops in Kupwara; Non-local worker shot dead in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir: In a major crackdown against anti-national elements and terror networks, State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday sealed around 20 shops in a shopping complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. After receiving the orders from the DM, SIA took action against the property allegedly owned by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami worth crores. The occupant of this property and the general public is informed that this property has been put under restrictions.

SIA has identified more assets of banned Jamaat-e-Islami

Moreover, SIA has identified more assets of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in district Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir worth crores. "Today on 29.05.2023 in District Kupwara, property worth INR 03 crores (approximately) after being notified by DM Kupwara on the recommendation of SIA of J&K, has been barred with restrictions on usage and entry," read a statement.

"To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & terror networks hostile to India's national security, sovereignty, integrity and unity, property belonging to and held by banned JeI at Kupwara has been notified by concerned District Magistrates in the exercise of the powers conferred under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated 28- February- 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs," it further added.

Property has been sealed

The property is a shopping complex comprising 20 shops along with appurtenant land falling under survey number 2990/2666/270 and survey number 3551/2979/263 has been sealed and entry/usage barred has been prohibited, reads the notification.

Additionally“Red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records. With this SIA Kashmir has got 57 properties of JeI notified to date. The action, it is expected, would significantly dent terror funding in J&K besides being another major step in restoring the rule of law & a society without fear.

Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of J&K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action. These are a result of an investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA.

Non-local worker shot dead

A non-local worker was shot dead by militants on Monday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The police said a case has been registered and an investigation is going on.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla, grenade recovered

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Houses of four Pakistan-based terrorists in Kishtwar raided

Latest India News