Jammu and Kashmir: Houses of four Pakistan-based terrorists in Kishtwar raided

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The SSP said the evidence found in the searches would be used to indict the targets' role in engaging in anti-national activities and perpetuating acts of terrorism.

Jammu and Kashmir: With an objective to eliminate the militant ecosystem, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted raids on the houses of four Pakistan-based terrorists in various areas of the Kishtwar district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The raids were carried out in Padder, Keshwan and Thakrai after search warrants were obtained from a special NIA court in Jammu in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said.

Earlier on May 18, teams of the SIU raided the houses of five terrorists, who are currently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, besides three suspected individuals in the district.

These terrorists — Azad Hussain, Gazi-Ud-Din, Bashir Ahmed Mughal, Sattar Din are currently operating from PoK/PAK.

The SSP said the evidence found in the searches would be used to indict the targets' role in engaging in anti-national activities and perpetuating acts of terrorism. He further said that searches are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of militancy.

The special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists in the district.

The 36 individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining the terror ranks over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them after their involvement in terror activities surfaced during investigations, the SSP said.

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

Latest India News