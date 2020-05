Image Source : PTI 2 jawans injured during terrorist attack in Srinagar

Two of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed after terrorists attacked fired upon them at Pandach, the area outskirts of Srinagar, on Wednesday. The whole area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.

The attack comes a day after the killing of the top Hizbul commander and son of Hurriyat Chairman Junaid Sehrai in a 10-hour-long encounter in Srinagar.

More details awaited...

