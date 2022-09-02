Jairam Ramesh pokes Azad: Sitting in govt-sanctioned 'bungalows with huge lawns & planting fake news'

Friday, September 02, 2022
     
Jairam Ramesh pokes Azad: Congress workers held a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhalessa. Azad had criticized Congress leadership, including Jairam Ramesh after he announced his resignation from the party in a five-page letter to Sonia Gandhi last week.

Published on: September 02, 2022 16:25 IST
Image Source : PTI Ghulam Nabi Azad criticized the Congress party leadership after he announced his resignation from the Congress in a five-page stinging letter to Sonia Gandhi

  • Ramesh accused Azad of initiating fake news.
  • The video on Twitter was shared by Jammu and Kashmir Congress.
  • Ghulam Nabi Azad has criticized the Congress party leadership, including Jairam Ramesh.

Jairam Ramesh pokes Azad: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took an ambiguous throw at former party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday and accused him of initiating fake news while sitting in "Modi Sarkar-sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns" in Delhi.

With reference to a video that shows Congress workers holding a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhalessa, which Azad is a native of, Ramesh said, "This is ground reality, not reality manufactured by people sitting in New Delhi in Modi Sarkar sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns and planting fake news."

The video on Twitter was shared by Jammu and Kashmir Congress shared and captioned: "Congress workers of all blocks of Sub Division Bhalessa assembled at Congress office Gandoh to hold monthly meeting which is being conducted 1st day of every month for last more than 50 years. Bhalessa is the home village of Ghulam Nabi Azad."

Ghulam Nabi Azad has criticized the Congress party leadership, including Jairam Ramesh after he announced his resignation from the Congress in a five-page stinging letter to Sonia Gandhi last week. He particularly targeted Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is not appropriate for politics, and neither does he have the aptitude or interest in politics.

Also read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's first rally in Jammu on Sep 4 after quitting Congress

