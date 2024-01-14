'Murli Deora always stood by Congress through thick and thin': Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Milind Deora's exit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Milind Deora and Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Minutes after senior leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the Congress today, the party took a dig at him by referencing his father, Congress veteran Murli Deora. In a not-so-subtle swipe at Milind Deora, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Murli Deora always stood by the Congress party, through thick and thin.

Milind Deora ended his family’s 55-year relationship with the Congress. The move was triggered by his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Deora, son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, had won the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009. He ended up as the first runner-up in the subsequent elections in 2014 and 2019 against Shiv Sena (Undivided) leader Arvind Sawant.

'Murli Deora always stood by Congress'

Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "I recall my long years of association with Murli Deora with great fondness. He had close friends in all political parties, but was a stalwart Congressman who always stood by the Congress party — through thick and thin. Tathastu!"

'Timing of Deora's resignation determined by PM Modi': Congress

As Milind Deora resigned just before the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress alleged that the timing of the announcement of his departure from the party was determined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“He messaged me on Friday at 8:52 am and then at 2:47 am I replied, ‘Are you planning a switch?’. At 2:48 he sent a message, ‘is speaking to you not possible?’ I said I will call you and at 3:40, I spoke to him,” Ramesh told news agency PTI.

“He (Deora) said he is concerned that it is a sitting Shiv Sena seat, he wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi and explain to him about the seat and also wanted me to talk to Gandhi about it,” the Congress general secretary said.

“Obviously all this was a farce and he had made up his mind to leave. The timing of the announcement of his departure was clearly determined by the PM,” Ramesh alleged.

Milind Deora resigns from Congress

Deora announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending his family’s 55-year relationship with the party. Taking to the X, the former Union Minister confirmed about ending ties with the grand old party.

"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," Milind Deora wrote on X.

Deora, who has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena (led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) asserting its claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, stated to reporters that he is currently engaged in discussions with his supporters. "I am listening to my supporters...Haven't taken a decision yet," the former Mumbai South MP said when asked if he was chalking out a plan with his supporters.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led group had staked a claim to contest the Mumbai South constituency, represented by Mr Deora before 2014, in the upcoming general elections, which has not gone down well with the Congress leader.

