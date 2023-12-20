Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: Harsimrat Kaur Badal strongly condemns act, says 'People need to respect post'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal today condemned the act of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi capturing it on his mobile camera.

Harsimrat Badal said, "I strongly condemn this. You might not personally like people who are sitting with you but you need to respect the position and the post".

NDA MPs in Rajya Sabha stood at their seats today (December 20) during the Question Hour to express their respect for Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and to protest against the opposition over the mimicry incident in the Parliament premises yesterday.

Referring to Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi capturing it on his mobile camera on Tuesday (December 19), Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said NDA MPs strongly condemn it.

He alleged that opposition parties had "insulted" the Prime Minister and also the President for her tribal origins."A member of the other house, who insulted your constitutional post...Rahul Gandhi...we strongly condemn insult to you and to your constitutional post. It is not good to defame any community. I am in Parliament for 20 years, it has happened for the first time to this level that there is no limit. I strongly condemn it," he said.

He said that the opposition members were repeatedly insulting those on constitutional posts.

"First, they insulted the Prime Minister because he come from a poor family, belongs to OBC community. They kept doing so even after he became the Prime Minister. Later, the President of India was insulted, she is from the tribal community."

"You are kisan putra, first time a person from Jat community has reached this level, they are insulting the constitutional post of Vice President...in your respect and in protest against them, we will stand (during Question Hour)..."The treasury benches also raised the slogan "Uprashtrapati ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan, Constitution ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan."Joshi said the President has also condemned the incident.

"The President has said that I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy, that has been the parliamentary tradition. ... the people of India expect to uphold it," the minister said. He said the Lok Sabha Speaker has also condemned the incident.

ALSO READ:​ Delhi: Complaint filed against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Latest India News