Delhi: Complaint filed against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

A lawyer has filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee at Delhi's Defense Colony Police Station, said the officials on Wednesday. Banerjee during a protest at the premises of the Parliament in the presence of several opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mimicked Dhankhar on Tuesday.

Since the area where the incident happened does not come under the South District Police, the complaint was transferred to the New Delhi District police station.

Reacting to the incident, Dhankhar slammed Banerjee for mimicking him saying it was a shameful act and there has to be a limit of everything.

Soon after the house met at noon, Dhankhar ticked off senior Congress member Digvijaya Singh for causing disorder and asked him to take his seat.

"I saw some time ago on TV channels...there is no limit to falling. I saw a senior leader of your party videographing the unparliamentary behaviour of another MP. He is even a bigger leader than you. I can only wish for good sense to prevail," he said, adding, "There must be some limit...At least spare some places," he added.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned as a handful of the remaining opposition MPs continued to press for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach.

"The issue is that the office of chairman of Rajya Sabha and the office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross-currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party videographing another member of another party. Mimicry of chairman, mimicry of Speaker...How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable," the chairman said.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue and seeking the revocation of the suspension of opposition members in the house.

Behaviour of Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi insult to VP: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said "I strongly condemn the attitude of both the members, Mr Kalyan Banerjee and Mr Rahul Gandhi. Also, the overall attitude of the INDI alliance towards the vice president, who is also the esteemed chairman of this House. They have behaved in the most insulting and derogatory manner in the House. I strongly condemn it. The entire country is watching."

He accused the Congress of deliberately insulting President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal community.

"From day one, their party leader in the other House tried to insult her. This is happening from the beginning. This speaks of their mentality. It is a question about their mentality. Now, very senior party leaders are insulting the vice president of India," Joshi said.

He also raised the issue of Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's objection to Dhankhar's visit to Rajasthan.

