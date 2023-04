Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IYC Assam chief Angkita Dutta with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Assam chief Angkita Dutta has accused youth wing's national president Srinivas BV of harassment and has made repeated appeals to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for action. The youth leader, who is also the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta has alleged that despite multiple tweets the Congress top bosses have not taken any cognisance.

