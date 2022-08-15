Indore blast: 12-year-old dead, 15 others injured as minor throws bomb into crowd

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 12-year-old died, 15 injured in bomb blast in Indore's Berchha

Indore blast: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old child died, while 15 others were injured following an explosion in the Berchha area of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. According to the police, the explosion occurred on Sunday evening.

The incident happened when 12-year-old Vaibhav threw a bomb into a crowd due to an internal fight.

The bomb hurld is generally used in Berchha firing range of the Army.

Sashikant Kankane, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said, "On Sunday evening, a 12-year-old child, Vaibhav, brought a bomb used in the Army's Berchha firing range and threw it in the middle of the crowd due to an internal fight. Vaibhav died when the bomb exploded near him, while about 15 people were injured. The injured include women, men and children, who have been admitted to the hospital in Mhow."

"There was an internal dispute between two groups, one group among them hurled some explosive material and an explosion took place. 12-14 people were injured & were admitted to the hospital. 1 person died. Further probe underway," he added.

